U.S. market sell-off on deficit fears unlikely to be stemmed by any ‘Trump put’

It’s one bad headline after another coming from the White House these days. Just as the tariff-related turmoil rocking markets subsided — and only temporarily, since the clock is still ticking on the pause on “reciprocal tariffs” — fears of ballooning U.S. debt are sparking another broad sell-off in markets, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

This time, investors are wary because President Donald Trump’s tax bill is projected to add $3 trillion to $5 trillion to the U.S. debt, reported Reuters, citing nonpartisan analysts.

A fiscally challenged U.S. means investors will demand higher returns to hold the country’s debt. Indeed, Treasury yields jumped Wednesday. The 30-year Treasury bond yield crossed the 5% level for the second time this week and the 10-year traded at 4.61%, the highest since February. While rising yields mean bond prices drop, they also promise higher returns at potentially lower risks, dulling the allure of stocks.

Under pressure from spiking Treasury yields — which mean elevated borrowing costs for companies and consumers — U.S. markets sold off Wednesday, a sharp reversal from the rally beginning May 12 which gave the S&P 500 a six-day win streak. Unlike tariffs, which Trump seems to be able to conjure or dismiss unilaterally at a wave of his hand, a tax bill needs to pass through the different layers of the government and be agreed on by fractious politicians. It’s hard to imagine a “Trump put” happening here.

