US may impose sanctions against Russia if it refuses the deal on Ukraine

The United States may impose sanctions against Russia if Moscow rejects the deal Washington has proposed to end the war in Ukraine.

American leader Donald Trump stated this in an interview with NBC News, News.Az informs.

"It depends on whether Russia will demonstrate behavior aimed at achieving peace," he said in response to a question on the matter.

In early April, a group of US senators from both parties introduced a bill that would impose primary and secondary sanctions on Russia and its trading partners if it rejects the deal proposed by Washington to end the war in Ukraine.

The proposal called for import duties of 500 percent on goods from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods. The bill was introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

News.Az