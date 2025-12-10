US may require 5-year social media history

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States could require tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, to provide a five-year social media history as part of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), a new proposal from U.S. officials suggests.

The rule would apply to travelers eligible for 90-day visa-free visits and is part of broader border security measures introduced since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In addition to social media accounts, applicants may need to provide telephone numbers, email addresses from the past five to ten years, and more information about family members. The plan cites national security concerns, referencing an executive order aimed at preventing foreign terrorist threats.

Critics, including digital rights groups, warn the policy could harm civil liberties and create longer processing times for travelers. Immigration experts also suggest it may deter tourists, potentially affecting U.S. tourism revenue.

The proposal will be open for public comment for 60 days. Analysts note it comes ahead of a major influx of visitors for the men’s football World Cup in 2026 and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

News.Az