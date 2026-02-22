+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States stunned favored Canada with a 2–1 overtime victory to capture its first men’s hockey gold since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” but the celebrations were marked by the absence of one player, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Johnny Gaudreau, more popularly known as Johnny Hockey, was on track to play for the United States in these Olympics prior to his untimely death on Aug. 29, 2024. Despite his absence, though, the American team tried to honor him throughout the tournament, hanging his jersey in their locker room. Gaudreau's family members were also in attendance for Sunday's gold medal game. And when Jack Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime, the Americans wasted no time parading Gaudreau's jersey around the ice, honoring him as part of the championship team.

Two of Gaudreau's children – Noa and Johnny Jr. – were brought onto the ice as well, providing Gaudreau's family with an opportunity to celebrate with the team as they celebrated. They were even part of the team's celebratory picture.

After the gold medals were handed out, cheers for "Johnny Hockey" could be heard echoing throughout the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Gaudreau was a renowned NHL star and the all-time U.S. leading scorer in international play. Although he never got the opportunity to take the ice in Milano Cortina, he certainly had a massive effect on the outcome of the tournament. How did Johnny Gaudreau die? Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in a cycling accident in New Jersey after the pair were struck by a drunk driver. Gaudreau's NHL teams, the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, each held candlelit vigils in honor of their fallen teammate on Sept. 4.

