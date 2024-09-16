US military base in Syria targeted by rocket attack

US military base in Syria targeted by rocket attack

A US military based in northeastern Syria was reportedly hit by a barrage of rockets.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network stated that the attack occurred at the Kharab al-Jir base in Syria’s Hasakah Province on Sunday.There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, and details regarding casualties or the extent of damage to the US base remain unclear.The incident follows a series of strikes by Iraqi resistance forces on US-run military facilities in Iraq and Syria due to Washington’s support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

News.Az