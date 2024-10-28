US military bases in Syria targeted in new attacks

On the night of October 28, a United States military base in al-Tanf, located near the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border, was targeted in a drone attack.

US forces, stationed at the al-Omar oil field base, in Deir Ezzor, also came under an attack, News.Az reports, citing Al Mayadeen. A powerful explosion was heard in the area. US military helicopters were also seen flying over the area.Notably, this incident follows an earlier attack on October 22 when six rockets were fired at a US base located at the Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir Ezzor region.A field source revealed that four out of the six rockets successfully hit their targets within the US military installation at the gas field, situated in the Deir Ezzor countryside. The source also reported loud explosions from within the base, adding that the rockets specifically targeted the radar station at the Conoco gas field site.In response, US forces launched strikes on seven villages east of the Euphrates River, territories under Syrian government control. The villages affected included Hatla, Marat, and Khasham, as well as areas on the outskirts of Huwaijat Saker and Huwaijat al-Muray'iya in Deir Ezzor’s countryside.These attacks come amid a rise in anti-US sentiment across the region, fuelled by Washington’s support for Israel amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza. Iraqi resistance forces have reportedly carried out numerous strikes on US military facilities in both Iraq and Syria in recent weeks, marking increased tensions in the area.The recent escalation has raised concerns about the safety of US personnel in the area and the stability of the region amidst ongoing tensions.

