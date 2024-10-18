US military base in eastern Syria comes under rocket attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. military base in Syria’s Conoco gas field was once again hit by a missile attack, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The attacks come on the heels of earlier reports of explosions at another U.S. base in Shadadi, Hasaka Province.There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since Tel Aviv started the war on Gaza in early October.The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli war in Gaza.

News.Az