US military convoy arrives in Syria from Iraq amid ongoing tensions

Local sources in Syria have reported the arrival of a US military convoy from Iraq, with another convoy heading to American bases in Syria.

The sources added that the US military convoy, including 50 trucks carrying armored vehicles, military equipment, and logistics, is on its way to one of the US military bases in the east and north of Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. This is not the first time that American military convoys entered Syria from Iraq with dubious purposes.The former government of Syria had repeatedly complained to the United Nations and the UN Security Council about the illegal presence of American forces in the country.

