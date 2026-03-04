US military launches anti-drug trafficking operation in Ecuador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States military has begun joint operations in Ecuador targeting what it calls “designated terrorist organizations,” opening a new phase in Washington’s campaign against drug trafficking in Latin America.

The announcement came from US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which described the effort as a strong show of cooperation between the US and Ecuador in combating what it called “narco-terrorism” across the region. The Pentagon did not provide details about the specific scope of the operations or which groups were being targeted, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The move appears to expand Operation Southern Spear, an initiative under President Donald Trump’s administration that has reportedly resulted in 151 deaths during strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean.

In Ecuador, criminal groups such as Los Lobos and Los Choneros were designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the US State Department last September.

SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan praised Ecuador’s armed forces for their “commitment” in combating organized crime. Ecuador’s Ministry of Defense also announced the start of a “new phase against narco-terrorism and illegal mining,” vowing continued cooperation with international partners.

The development follows a meeting in Quito between Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, US military officials, and defense representatives to strengthen coordination on border security, intelligence sharing, and controls at airports and ports.

Security cooperation has been central to Noboa’s relationship with Washington, though a proposal to establish a permanent US military base in Ecuador was rejected in a referendum last November.

