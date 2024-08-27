US national security adviser Sullivan arrives in China for key talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit amid growing diplomatic tensions between the two global powers.

Sullivan was welcomed at the Beijing airport by Yang Tao, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's North American and Oceanian Affairs, and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, News.Az reports citing Chinese media.This visit is notable as it is the first by a US national security adviser to China in eight years and is seen as a step towards setting the stage for a potential summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip is described as an "important move" to advance the agreements made during their previous meeting in San Francisco last November.During his visit, Sullivan is scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday and Wednesday, aiming to address and stabilize the strained relations between the two countries. The pair have previously met four times over the past 16 months in Vienna, Malta, Washington, and Bangkok.

