US National Security Adviser: We welcome the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made in talks

The United States welcomes the progress Azerbaijan and Armenia have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan and Bayramov Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable and just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries and the region," Jake Sullivan wrote.

News.Az