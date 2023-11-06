US Navy announces sending nuclear submarine to Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Navy has sent a nuclear submarine to the Middle East.

“On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Sunday on X.

Since the Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel on Oct. 7, the US has sent two aircraft carriers to the region.

News.Az