Yandex metrika counter

US Navy announces sending nuclear submarine to Middle East

  • World
  • Share
US Navy announces sending nuclear submarine to Middle East

The US Navy has sent a nuclear submarine to the Middle East.

“On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Sunday on X.

Since the Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel on Oct. 7, the US has sent two aircraft carriers to the region.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      