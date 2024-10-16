US Navy jet two aboard crashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US Navy aircraft, an EA-18G Growler, crashed east of Mount Rainier in Washington state on Tuesday evening, prompting an ongoing search for the two crew members on board, according to the Navy.

The Navy EA-18G Growler, which is an electronic attack aircraft that is part of the F/A-18 family of aircraft, was on a routine training flight when it crashed, the Navy said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "As of 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, the status of the two crew members remains unknown," it said.The search included a Navy MH-60S helicopter launched from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, which is north of Seattle, the Navy said.More information will be released when it is available, it said in the news release.The plane was from Electronic Attack Squadron 130, also known as VAQ-130, which is based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The squadron is nicknamed the “Zappers.” The Navy says it is the oldest electronic warfare squadron in the Navy.

