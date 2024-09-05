US negotiates release of 135 political prisoners in Nicaragua

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House announced that the United States has successfully negotiated the release of 135 political prisoners in Nicaragua after months of discussions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In statement issued on Thursday, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the administration, said that these individuals were "unjustly detained on humanitarian grounds."Among those released are 13 members of the religious NGO Mountain Gateway, based in Texas (US). There are also "catholic laypeople, students, and others whom Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo consider a threat to their authoritarian rule,” according to the Biden administration.The ex-prisoners have traveled to Guatemala on Thursday morning, the Guatemalan President's office said. There they will be able to request their legal transfer to the US or other countries."The United States welcomes the leadership and generosity of the Government of Guatemala for graciously agreeing to accept these Nicaraguan citizens," the White House said.In a post on X, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo confirmed the reception of these individuals. "Welcome, Nicaraguan brothers and sisters!," he said.Earlier this year, Nicaragua accused members of Mountain Gateway of money laundering and organized crime.The group, which carries out evangelistic campaigns and humanitarian work, denied the accusations.They also said Nicaraguan authorities were able to review their budget.Biden administration has called on the Nicaraguan government to "immediately cease the arbitrary arrest and detention of its citizens for merely exercising their fundamental freedoms."

News.Az