US new Ambassador Lynne Tracy arrives in Moscow

The newly-appointed US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has arrived n Moscow, the US Embassy in Russia said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"Welcome back to Russia, Ambassador Tracy," it wrote on its Telegram channel under her photo at a Moscow airport.

Lynne Tracy was approved as US ambassador to Russia by US Senate on December 21, 2022. She is the first woman serving as US ambassador to Russia.

Tracy is a career diplomat. She has been serving as Washington's envoy to Armenia since 2019. In late November, she told the Senate hearings that she shared the Washington’s policy on Russia and supported tougher anti-Russian sanctions.

News.Az