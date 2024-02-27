US not to send troops to Ukraine — White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will not send its troops to Ukraine to take part in combat operations, US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

"President Biden has been clear that the U.S. will not send troops to fight in Ukraine," Reuters quoted her as saying.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said on February 26 that a number of European Union and NATO countries were looking at sending their troops to Ukraine under bilateral agreements with Kiev. French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out such an option either. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO had no such plans. The German, Czech, Polish, and Swedish leaders, as well as the top Hungarian diplomat came out with similar statements.

News.Az