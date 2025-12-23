US nuclear-powered submarine arrives in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a key naval base in Busan on Tuesday to replenish supplies and allow crew members to rest, South Korea’s Navy said.

The USS Greeneville, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, entered the Busan naval base, located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

“The Navy plans to boost exchanges and cooperation between the navies of South Korea and the United States and strengthen our combined defense posture on the occasion of the USS Greeneville’s entry,” the Navy said.

This visit marks the submarine’s fourth trip to South Korea and the first U.S. nuclear-powered submarine visit since President Lee Jae Myung assumed office in June. The USS Greeneville last visited the country in 2016.

Its arrival follows roughly 10 months after the Los Angeles-class USS Alexandria visited the same base for similar purposes in February.

North Korea reacted strongly to the move, accusing Washington of disregarding Pyongyang’s security concerns and warning it is ready to use any means to safeguard its national security.

