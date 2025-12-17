South Korea seeks US approval for nuclear-powered submarine program

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea is seeking United States approval to build nuclear-powered submarines, potentially through a separate bilateral agreement with Washington, according to comments by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lak.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in the US, Wi said Seoul may need a new agreement to secure the legal right to pursue the project. His visit comes ahead of meetings with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as part of broader talks on strengthening the US–South Korea alliance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Wi pointed to Australia’s experience as a model, noting that Canberra obtained an exemption under Section 91 of the US Atomic Energy Act by concluding a special agreement with Washington. This exemption enabled Australia to join the AUKUS partnership with the US and the UK in 2021 and gain access to nuclear-powered submarine technology.

“Section 91 allows the US president to authorize the transfer of military nuclear materials,” Wi said, adding that Seoul sees this mechanism as a possible way to navigate restrictions under its existing civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States.

According to Wi, discussions during his visit will also focus on speeding up the implementation of commitments outlined in a joint document following the October summit between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and US President Donald Trump. These include cooperation on enriched uranium, spent fuel reprocessing, and nuclear-powered submarines.

Asked about the possibility of resuming dialogue with North Korea, Wi said the talks would cover the broader regional security situation and include consultations with the United Nations. He described the current strength of the US–South Korea alliance as a key opportunity.

In addition to meeting Rubio, Wi is scheduled to hold talks with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other senior White House and State Department officials. He stressed that high-level political engagement is essential to accelerate progress on the issue.

The push comes amid growing regional tensions. In 2023, reports emerged that the US was considering deploying nuclear-powered submarines to South Korea to deter North Korea. Reuters reported last week that Seoul is accelerating its submarine plans after receiving approval from Trump, with the country potentially able to build its first nuclear-powered submarine within a decade.

Such a move could significantly reshape East Asian security dynamics and intensify competition in undersea military capabilities.

News.Az