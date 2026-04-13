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Revolutionary Guard
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The U.S. State Department has announced new financial rewards for information linked to individuals involved in an Iranian drone-production network connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.15 May 2026-11:26
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of former U.S. counterintelligence agent Monica Witt, who is accused of espionage on behalf of Iran.15 May 2026-09:53
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday issued a new map outlining areas in the Strait of Hormuz that it says under its control.04 May 2026-19:07
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The High Criminal Court of Bahrain has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment after convicting them of espionage for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).28 Apr 2026-16:54
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On Thursday, sources reported that Iran had seized two container ships near the Strait of Hormuz, with about 40 crew members aboard, and was taking them to the port of Bandar Abbas, following Tehran's vow to retaliate after U.S. forces seized an Iranian vessel three days prior.23 Apr 2026-21:26
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Following the recent escalation in the Middle East and reports of leadership hits, the question of who truly wields power in Tehran has become central to global security.21 Apr 2026-16:52
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Iran's navy says that from Saturday evening the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until the US blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.19 Apr 2026-08:57
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the country’s northern Gilan province arrested four people accused of having links to the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.16 Apr 2026-10:58
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