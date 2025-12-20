Rubio may join Miami talks with Russian officials this weekend

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he might join talks with Russian officials in Miami this weekend. Speaking to reporters, Rubio noted he could participate “for a portion” of the meeting scheduled for Saturday, December 20.

The talks will bring together top officials from both countries. Russia will be represented by Kirill Dmitriev, head of its sovereign wealth fund, while the US delegation includes presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia is preparing to engage with its US counterparts, seeking updates on discussions involving Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.

The talks follow a meeting between Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Witkoff in Miami. UK, French, and German officials are also expected to join discussions covering a 20-point peace plan, security guarantees, and Ukraine’s recovery.

News.Az