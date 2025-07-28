US officials in Malaysia to support Cambodia-Thailand peace talks amid border conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that American diplomats are currently in Malaysia to assist mediation efforts as Cambodia and Thailand begin talks aimed at ending their deadly border conflict.

The talks, scheduled for Monday in Malaysia, come amid heightened tensions following recent artillery strikes by both sides in disputed border regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rubio emphasized the U.S. commitment to peace in the region, stating:

“We want this conflict to end as soon as possible. State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts.”

The ongoing border clashes have significantly escalated since late May, triggered by the death of a Cambodian soldier during a skirmish. The violence has deepened a diplomatic crisis, threatening to destabilize Thailand’s fragile coalition government.

Recent fighting, which resumed last Thursday, has resulted in the worst hostilities between the neighboring countries in over a decade. The death toll has surpassed 30, including 13 civilians in Thailand and eight in Cambodia. More than 200,000 residents have been forced to evacuate border areas.

President Donald Trump has personally engaged with leaders from both nations and warned that trade agreements could be withheld unless the violence ceases. Rubio echoed these sentiments, affirming close U.S. involvement.

The outcome of the talks is being closely watched by international observers hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

