US Open: Alcaraz, Djokovic advance; Shelton withdraws with injury

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic moved into the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, while American Ben Shelton’s tournament ended abruptly due to a shoulder injury.

Shelton, the sixth seed and Canadian Open champion, withdrew mid-match against France’s Adrian Mannarino after suffering what he described as the “worst pain” of his life. Earlier, fellow American Frances Tiafoe and 10th seed Emma Navarro also exited in upsets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Djokovic, 38, overcame a lower-back problem to defeat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3, becoming the oldest man to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows since Jimmy Connors in 1991. He also surpassed Roger Federer with his 192nd hardcourt victory at a Grand Slam, moving closer to a record 25th major title.

Defending men’s champion Alcaraz battled knee concerns but dispatched Italian Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. “It was just a precautionary medical timeout. Nothing serious,” he said.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6(2), while fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova also advanced. Unseeded American Taylor Townsend upset fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2 to reach the last 16.

Taylor Fritz became the only remaining American man in the last 16 after a four-set victory over Switzerland’s Jerome Kym. He could be joined by 14th-seed Tommy Paul, who faces Alexander Bublik in Saturday’s action.

