US Open: Djokovic outlasts Fritz, sets semifinal clash with Alcaraz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Taylor Fritz at the US Open on Tuesday, advancing to the semifinals after a hard-fought four-set victory.

Despite a strong challenge from the American, Djokovic held his nerve in critical moments to secure a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win, News.Az reports.

With the victory, the 38-year-old Serbian star extends his unbeaten record against Fritz to 11-0 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. The win also propels Djokovic into his 14th US Open semifinal, tying Jimmy Connors for the most appearances in the tournament's history.

Now just two wins away from a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is set for a highly anticipated showdown with rising star Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.

News.Az