US peace plan drops amnesty clause for Russia

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna, confirmed that a controversial amnesty clause has been removed from Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan. The provision, which had raised concerns about justice and Russian accountability, is no longer part of the 19-point plan following negotiations in Geneva.

The removal ensures that Russia and its military can still be held accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Stefanishyna praised US chief negotiator Dan Driscoll for his understanding of the conflict and noted that he will soon visit Kyiv to continue consultations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The negotiation process continues, with the Ukrainian delegation traveling to Moscow for further talks. Washington reports progress on the plan, which has been reduced from 28 to 19 points, with key discussions focusing on territorial issues.

