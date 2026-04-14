US, Philippines hold major joint military drills

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The United States and the Philippines have launched a large-scale military exercise aimed at strengthening regional defence cooperation and demonstrating Washington’s continued commitment to its Indo-Pacific allies, according to a senior U.S. military official.

The drills, known as Balikatan military exercises, will run from April 20 to May 8 across multiple locations in the Philippines and involve more than 17,000 troops, making it one of the largest and most complex editions to date, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A U.S. military spokesperson said the exercises underscore an “ironclad” alliance between the two countries and reflect efforts to maintain a “free and open Indo-Pacific” amid growing geopolitical tensions.

This year’s drills mark a significant expansion, with Japan joining live-fire exercises for the first time. Troops from Japan will participate in maritime strike drills, including missile exercises involving a decommissioned vessel.

Other partners, including Australia, Canada, France, and New Zealand, are also contributing forces, highlighting the growing multinational scope of the exercises.

Officials from both Washington and Manila emphasized that the drills are defensive in nature and not directed at any specific country, despite rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has repeatedly accused China of increasingly assertive actions in the disputed waters, allegations that Beijing has denied.

The exercises will include operations across air, land, sea, and cyber domains, featuring live-fire drills, maritime defence scenarios, and humanitarian assistance missions designed to test joint readiness.

News.Az