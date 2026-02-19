US pledging $10 billion to the Board of Peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has committed a $10 billion contribution from the U.S. to the Board of Peace.

“The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built right here in this room,” Trump said, adding that “we’ve had great support for that number”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“So many conflicts, they say, are impossible to settle,” he continued. “Of those eight that we settled, most of them are said to be not settle-able. They not only got settled – they got settled in days. More impossible problems can be solved as we go along this beautiful path.”

News.Az