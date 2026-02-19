US President says Peace Council is open to any country
Source: Screenshot
US President Donald Trump at the first meeting of the "Peace Council" in Washington said that it is a great honor to welcome you all today to the first meeting of the Peace Council.
"I believe this is the most important Board of Directors. There has never been anything like it, because these are the greatest leaders in the world," Trump emphasized, News.Az reports.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The US President said that the "Peace Council" is open to any country.
"What we do is very simple. This is peace. We do a really good job. We have a great relationship. I appreciate you being here," Trump added.
By Faig Mahmudov