U.S. President Biden congratulates Azerbaijani President on occasion of Nowruz Holiday

  • Politics
The President of the United States Joseph Biden has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Nowruz Holiday, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

On behalf of the People of the United States, I send our warm wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan for a peaceful, prosperous, and joyful Novruz Bayram.

As we mark this season of renewal and reflection, the United States reaffirms our enduring commitment to the partnership between our nations and to a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will promote security across the region for generations to come. In the year ahead, I look forward to working with you to advance regional connectivity and expand economic growth.

Novruz Mubarak!"


News.Az 

