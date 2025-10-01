- News
- Price Index
Tag:
Price Index
-
-
-
US prices rose in April at their fastest rate since May 2023 as the impact of the war in Iran was increasingly felt by consumers.12 May 2026-23:34
-
-
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation increased to 3.88 per cent in March, from 2.13 per cent in February 2026, the highest in 41 months, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.15 Apr 2026-14:38
-
-
As anticipated, U.S. inflation increased last month, primarily due to higher energy costs related to the Middle East conflict. However, core prices were unexpectedly lower.10 Apr 2026-18:23
-
-
Global food prices have risen for a second consecutive month, reaching their highest level since December, according to new data from the United Nations food agency.03 Apr 2026-13:49
-
-
France’s consumer price index (CPI) is projected to rise by 1.7 percent year-on-year in March, according to a preliminary estimate released Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).31 Mar 2026-14:08
-
-
Producer prices in the United States rose faster than expected in February, signaling persistent inflationary pressures that analysts warn could intensify further amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.18 Mar 2026-22:18
-
-
-
-
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 2.4% in September, driven by a smaller decline in gasoline prices and higher food costs, according to data released on Tuesday.21 Oct 2025-16:59
-
-
Annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to 2.2% in September, up from 2.0% in August, according to a flash estimate released Wednesday.01 Oct 2025-15:10
-