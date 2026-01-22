US regulator seeks to serve summons to Adani, sidestepping India

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested a U.S. court’s permission to personally email summons to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme, according to court filings.

The SEC said India has previously denied two requests to serve the summons. This marks the most high-profile U.S. legal case involving an Indian conglomerate, with the SEC attempting to reach Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar since last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Adani Group has called the allegations “baseless” and stated it will pursue “all possible legal recourse” to defend itself.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the latest SEC filing, dated January 21.

In the response to the New York court, the U.S. markets regulator said it "does not ‍expect service to be completed" through the current route and should be allowed to directly email the summons to the Adani group executives.

India's law ministry also did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request seeking ​comment on the latest filing. It has previously described the issue as a legal ‌issue between private firms and the United States.

The indictment, which was unsealed in November 2024, accused Adani group executives of being part of a scheme to pay bribes to Indian officials for buying electricity produced by Adani Green Energy, a unit of the Adani group.

The SEC complaint says the executives also misled U.S. investors by providing information about ⁠the company's anti-graft practices.

The two rejections by India to ​serve the summons, the SEC filing said, were based ​on procedural reasons, such as signature and seal requirements, none of which it said is needed in summons sent to individuals in another country under the ‍international treaties of the ⁠Hague Convention.

In its second rejection in December last year, the court filing added that India's law ministry appeared to raise doubts about the SEC's authority to request service of summons.

"These ⁠responses demonstrate that further attempts through the Hague Convention are unlikely to succeed," the SEC filing said.

Ties between ‌India and the U.S. have deteriorated over U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of ‌tariffs.

