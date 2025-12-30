US, Saudi Arabia talk Yemen tensions, regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the ongoing tensions in Yemen.

State Department principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement that the two officials also exchanged views on the issues impacting regional security and stability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The phone call came after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched a "limited" airstrike targeting two ships linked to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Mukalla port in Yemen.

The attack came amid rising tensions since the Southern Transitional Council (STC) captured the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra early this month after clashes with government forces.

News.Az