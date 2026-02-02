US says independent Iraqi government key to keeping country insulated from regional tensions

The US said Sunday that an independent Iraqi government is essential to keeping the country insulated from regional tensions, reaffirming Washington’s support for Iraq’s sovereignty and political stability, News.Az report, citing Anadolu.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, the US Embassy in Baghdad said the message was conveyed during a meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Mesud Barzani in the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.

The embassy said Charge d’Affaires Joshua Harris and Consul General Wendy Green reaffirmed the US’ commitment to supporting “a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq,” as well as a strong and enduring partnership with the Kurdish Region.

It said that the partnership is part of the broader US-Iraq relationship, which it described as delivering “concrete benefits for Americans and Iraqis alike.”

Harris emphasized, “Any Iraqi government must remain fully independent and focused on advancing the national interests of all Iraqis,” according to the statement.

“Only through such independence can Iraq effectively safeguard its sovereignty, remain insulated from regional tensions, and fully realize the potential of a mutually advantageous partnership with the United States,” the embassy said.

According to the statement, the sides also exchanged views on Iraq’s political landscape, welcomed ongoing consultations in Baghdad, and expressed support for efforts to shape an inclusive political framework for all Iraqis, which the embassy said would help “reinforce stability" and enable an "effective U.S.-Iraq partnership.”

Divisions have surfaced within a coalition of Shiite parties backing former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. The Coordination Framework has nominated Maliki as Iraq’s new prime minister, but the nomination was opposed by the US, with President Donald Trump threatening to end support to Iraq if Maliki is reinstalled.

Maliki served two terms as prime minister from 2006 to 2014, a period marked by major security challenges, including the rise of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, which seized large swaths of the country before Iraq declared victory over it in 2017.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the prime minister is a Shiite, and the speaker of parliament is a Sunni.

Parliament is expected to convene in the coming days after many delays to elect a president amid ongoing disagreements between the nation’s main Kurdish political blocs, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The elected president will task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government within 15 days.

