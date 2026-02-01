Iraq reports relocation of 450 ISIS prisoners from Syria

Syrian army deploys security personnel to Al-Hawl refugee camp, where families of ISIS, mostly women and children, are being held, after gaining the control of al-Hasakah, Syria on January 21, 2026.[Santiago Montag – Anadolu Agency]

Iraq has received 450 ISIS (Daesh) detainees, including senior figures, from Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Hisham al-Alawi said Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“The number of ISIS members transferred to Iraq is very limited out of around 7,000 currently in Syria, some of whom are commanders and leaders in the ISIS terror group,” Alawi told the state news agency INA.

“Around 450 members have been brought to Iraq, while the vast majority remains in Syrian prisons and have not been transferred. They hold different nationalities.”

The official said some of those transferred to Iraq are Iraqi nationals.

“We have sought to accelerate their return over the past period,” he added.

As for those held in detention, the Iraqi official said most of them are from other countries, representing more than 40 nationalities.

“For years, Iraq has officially urged their countries to take them back to be tried under their own laws, but the response from most countries has not been strong, although some have taken steps to implement Iraq’s request,” he said.

Last month, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it launched a mission to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The mission began with US forces transporting 150 ISIS fighters from a detention facility in Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, with plans to eventually transfer up to 7,000 detainees to Iraqi-controlled facilities.

