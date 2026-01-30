Syrian government, Kurdish forces announce integration deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led group the Syrian Democratic Forces said on Friday they had agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire and a phased integration of military and administrative bodies into the Syrian state under a broad deal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreement, forces that had amassed on front lines in the country's north would pull back and Interior Ministry security forces will deploy to the centres of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli in the northeast, both currently held by the SDF. Local security forces will be merged.

