US says Ukraine must remain independent and sovereign post-war

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wants the war in Ukraine resolved in a way that ensures the country remains independent and sovereign, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"I think we continue this very important work, building off what's been achieved, not just in Geneva (Ukraine-US consultations on November 23 - TASS), the progress we've made there, but the progress throughout the week, communicating the end goal is obviously not just the end of the war. Obviously, that's central and fundamental," Fox News quoted him as saying at the beginning of a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

According to Rubio, the United States wants the conflict to be ended "in a way that creates a mechanism and a way forward that will allow them [Ukraine] to be independent and sovereign, never have another war again and create tremendous prosperity for its people."

"We expect to make even more progress today," he added.

The Axios news portal reported earlier, citing a US official, that during consultation with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida, the Washington administration wants to agree on resolving disputable issues related to territories and security guarantees for Kiev. Meanwhile, according to The Financial Times, which cited unnamed Ukrainian officials, the most controversial provisions of the US peace plan for Ukraine have been put off to be addressed by US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. Such issues include the problem of territories, security guarantees, and Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO membership.

Reuters reported earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, would meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida on November 30.

The United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left. Later, Trump said that the plan’s points had been reduced to 22.

Trump said earlier that his envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin earlier on Sunday that Putin would receive Witkoff before leaving for India on a state visit scheduled for December 4 and 5.

News.Az