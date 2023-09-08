US Senate to hold hearings on Azerbaijan's Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations will hold hearings on the situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

The hearing will be held on September 14, News.Az reports citing the website of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the US Department of State Louis Bono and Acting Assistant Secretary at Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State Yuri Kim are expected to deliver speeches at the hearing.

News.Az