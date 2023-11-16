+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Senate is causing a stir by approving pro-Armenian Act S.3000, suggesting that the US president is unable to reference Public Law 107-115, News.az reports.

This law previously enabled the president to sidestep the 907th amendment to the 'Freedom Support Act,' which, in effect, restricts aid to Azerbaijan.

As a result, the US president is now unable to bypass the 907th amendment and obtain funding from the budget allocations for aiding Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, stated during hearings in the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the US has suspended military and other aid to Azerbaijan, canceled high-level visits, and signaled to Baku that normalization of bilateral relations won't occur until progress is made in peace talks with Armenia.

The US, notably the State Department, which had overlooked Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, ethnic cleansing, the Khojaly genocide, and the presence of a million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons for nearly 30 years, is currently posing a threat to Azerbaijan. This perplexing move could significantly strain US-Azerbaijani relations and erode Washington's reputation as an impartial mediator in negotiations.

News.Az