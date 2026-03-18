Israel targets Iranian intelligence chief in overnight strikes
Source: Getty Images
Israel’s overnight strikes in Tehran targeted Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.
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No immediate information was available regarding Khatib’s condition or whether he survived the attack.
The reported targeting comes amid an intensifying Israeli campaign against senior Iranian leadership, following a series of high-profile strikes on key political and security figures in recent days.
By Nijat Babayev