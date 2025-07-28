US Senator urges Elon Musk to block Starlink use by financial fraud groups in Southeast Asia

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) has called on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to take action against transnational criminal organizations in Southeast Asia using Starlink satellite internet to conduct widespread financial scams targeting Americans.

Senator Hassan highlighted reports showing that "scam compounds" operating in countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos continue to exploit Starlink services despite SpaceX’s policy allowing termination of accounts involved in fraudulent activities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, these groups have defrauded Americans of billions of dollars.

Hassan urged Musk to enforce stricter measures to prevent Starlink’s misuse in these ongoing scams.

