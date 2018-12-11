US snowstorm kills three in North Carolina

A heavy snowstorm has swept through US south-eastern states, killing at least three people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power, according to BBC.

A state of emergency has been declared in North Carolina, with some areas reporting as much as 0.5m (18.5ins) of snow over the weekend.

One man died after a tree fell on his car. A search is underway for a driver whose vehicle was found in a river.

Thousands of flights were also cancelled across the region.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain continues to impact the South.

At a news conference on Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said "a year's worth of snowfall fell in some places in a day".

More than 300,000 people were affected by electricity outages in the Carolinas, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia on Sunday, while storm warnings remained in place in the south-east "especially North Carolina and Virginia", the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet.

The storm was expected to move off the coast on Monday, although the NWS's lead forecaster Michael Schichtel warned it would continue to be "a dangerous system".

Gov Cooper emphasized that the roads could "turn into ice rinks" even as the storm passes.

