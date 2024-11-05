US-South Korea reach provisional deal on nuclear cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and South Korea have reached a significant outcome, advancing their cooperation on civil nuclear energy by initialing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Principles Concerning Nuclear Exports and Cooperation, the US Department of Energy said in a statement.

According to the statement, the US and South Korea reaffirmed their mutual commitment to promoting the expansion of peaceful nuclear energy while upholding the highest standards of nonproliferation, safety, safeguards, and security, News.Az reports.“Toward this end, the parties strengthened their administration of export controls on civil nuclear technology,” said the statement.“These further commitments will provide a springboard for the expansion of our bilateral work in combatting climate change, accelerating global energy transitions, and assuring critical supply chains while creating billions of dollars worth of new economic opportunities and the creation or maintenance of tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs for both of our industries. The MOU will proceed to final review in both countries' capitals,” it noted.

News.Az