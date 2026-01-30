U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson arrested for speeding in Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on Thursday in Orange County, Florida, and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, local authorities said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Olympic gold medalist was stopped by a traffic enforcement officer while driving at 104 mph (167 kph). Police said Richardson was also tailgating and changing lanes dangerously while passing other motorists, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The 25-year-old was charged with dangerous excessive speeding. USA Track & Field did not immediately comment on the incident.

Richardson won silver in the women’s 100 meters at the Paris Olympics and was part of the U.S. team that claimed gold in the 4x100 relay.

The arrest adds to a series of off-track incidents involving the sprinter. In July last year, Richardson was arrested in Seattle on a domestic violence allegation involving fellow sprinter Christian Coleman. She later apologized and said she would seek help. In 2021, Richardson also served a suspension after testing positive for cannabis, which ruled her out of the Tokyo Olympics.

