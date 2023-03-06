US stands for early achievement of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia: Official

The United States supports the early achievement of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Louis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, who is paying a visit to Baku, told journalists, News.Az reports.

“The goal of my country is to bring an end to this suffering so that the people of Armenia and the people of Azerbaijan can live together peacefully, they can enjoy mutual peace, but also mutual prosperity,” he said.

“We need to bring it to an end,” the US official added.

