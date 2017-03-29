US State Department warns citizens on terrorist threat in Turkey
The US State Department warned its citizens about terrorist threat in Turkey.
Report informs that the corresponding message is posted on the website of the State Department.
The office advises US citizens not to visit the country unnecessarily and when traveling, if they decide to do so, avoid visits to the southeast of Turkey due to the constant threat of terrorist attacks.
