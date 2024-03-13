US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono will visit Azerbaijan this week, said the US embassy in Baku.

“During his travel to the region this week, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono will meet with senior Azerbaijani officials to discuss efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said the embassy.

Note that Mr. Bono travels to the South Caucasus frequently to discuss US support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace.

