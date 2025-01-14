U.S. stocks close mixed to kick off new week
Photo: USA Today
U.S. stocks ended mixed on Monday, as the U.S. Treasury yields rose and investors continued to digest last Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.67 points, or 0.86 percent, to 42,297.12. The S&P 500 added 9.18 points, or 0.16 percent, to 5,836.22, after falling 0.92 percent at its session low, which marked its biggest intraday comeback since Sept. 11. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 73.53 points, or 0.38 percent, to 19,088.1.
Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with energy and materials leading the gainers by adding 2.25 percent and 2.21 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, utilities and technology led the laggards by dropping 1.19 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.802 percent, while the 30-year rate advanced to 4.986 percent, as of 4:13 p.m. EST. Those were the highest levels since Oct. 31 of last year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
This week, all eyes are on the latest consumer price index (CPI) report, set for release on Wednesday. The data will provide critical insights into whether inflation is continuing to cool or showing signs of stalling. This follows last week's robust jobs report, which underscored the U.S. economy's resilience in the face of higher interest rates.
The Federal Reserve's extended rate hikes have been a central theme in market discussions, with policymakers emphasizing their commitment to reigning in inflation. Economists and investors will also analyze Tuesday's wholesale inflation data for additional clues about price pressures. A potential reversal in inflation progress could prompt recalibrations in monetary policy expectations.
"Is the Fed going to be done with this easing cycle?" said Matt Stucky, chief portfolio manager for equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "That's what a lot of traders are trying to figure out here."
Meanwhile, the fourth-quarter earnings season begins in earnest. Leading U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs will report results on Wednesday, offering insights into consumer behavior, lending trends, and the overall financial sector's health.
Also reporting this week are industry heavyweights Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and UnitedHealth Group. TSM's performance will likely provide clues about the semiconductor industry's demand dynamics, while UNH's results will shed light on trends in healthcare spending and insurance.
