US stocks rise strongly; inflation, Fed speakers in focus
U.S. stocks rose Monday (NASDAQ:MNDY), extending its recent rally with the focus turning to upcoming inflation data and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers, News.Az reports citing Investing.
At 09:32 ET (14:32 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260 points, or 0.6%, the S&P 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.4%, while the NASDAQ Composite 100 Futures}} rose 65 points, or 0.3%.
The main Wall Street indices were continuing last week's gain in the wake of the US presidential election and the latest interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with all three average finishing Friday’s session at all-time closing highs.
Still, trading volumes are expected to be limited this session by the Veterans Day holiday.
