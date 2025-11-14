US launches ‘Operation Southern Spear’ to target narco-terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new mission, “Operation Southern Spear,” aimed at removing “narco-terrorists from our hemisphere” and securing the country from drug-related threats.

“President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering,” Hegseth said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The operation will be led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and SOUTHCOM, defending the US homeland and addressing the growing threat of drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It remains unclear whether this announcement expands a previous mission announced in January, which focused on autonomous and robotic systems for maritime counternarcotics, or represents an entirely new initiative.

CBS News reported that Trump had recently been briefed on military options in Venezuela, including potential land strikes, as senior officials discussed operations in the region. The Pentagon has not yet provided additional details.

News.Az