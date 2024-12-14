US successfully tests 'Dark Eagle' hypersonic missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a statement published by the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), successfully conducted a critical end-to-end flight test of the "Dark Eagle" hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, News.az reports citing Army Recognition .

This groundbreaking event highlights significant advancements in hypersonic technology, marking a major step toward operational deployment of a cutting-edge weapon system designed to reshape the battlefield.The test demonstrated the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB), achieving hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5. With a reported operational range of over 2,775 kilometers (1,724 miles), the "Dark Eagle" missile offers the longest reach of any land-based strike system currently in the U.S. inventory. The weapon’s warhead is engineered to deliver immense destructive power, capable of neutralizing heavily fortified military installations, command centers, and critical infrastructure with pinpoint precision. This makes the missile a decisive asset in scenarios requiring rapid engagement of high-value, time-critical targets.The hypersonic glide body also provides exceptional maneuverability and survivability. Its ability to evade advanced air defenses while maintaining precision targeting ensures its effectiveness in contested environments, such as anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) zones, where traditional strike capabilities face significant limitations.This flight test marked the first live-fire event of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system, integrating the Army's Battery Operations Center and a Transporter Erector Launcher. It also represents the second successful end-to-end flight test of the All Up Round (AUR) this year, further validating the readiness of this advanced weapon system for deployment. The collaboration between the U.S. Army and Navy underscores the importance of joint efforts in advancing hypersonic technology. Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., Director of the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, “This test is a demonstration of the successful Navy and Army partnership... to develop a transformational hypersonic weapon system that will deliver unmatched capability to meet joint warfighting needs.”The missile’s shared design for both land and sea-based platforms is key to streamlining production and reducing costs. The Army’s "Dark Eagle" variant is set to deploy soon, while the Navy continues to integrate the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) system into surface and subsurface platforms, ensuring that both branches maintain a decisive edge against emerging threats.Hypersonic systems such as the "Dark Eagle" are vital to the U.S. National Defense Strategy, offering a unique combination of speed, range, and precision that surpasses traditional weapon systems. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth noted, “This test builds on several flight tests... and demonstrates that we can put this capability in the hands of the warfighter.” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro highlighted the broader impact of hypersonic weapons, stating, “This test marks an important milestone... to integrate Conventional Prompt Strike into our Navy surface and subsurface ships to help ensure we remain the world's preeminent fighting force.”The data gathered from this test will support the Army’s first operational deployment of the common hypersonic AUR in the near future, as well as the Navy’s sea-based fielding. This dual-service approach, leveraging joint test opportunities and shared systems, accelerates deployment timelines and ensures the weapon system is ready to counter rapidly evolving threats. The "Dark Eagle" hypersonic missile is poised to redefine modern warfare with its unmatched speed, precision, and adaptability. As a key component of the U.S. military’s strategic deterrence, it ensures the United States and its allies remain prepared to meet the challenges of the future battlefield while maintaining dominance over adversaries.Globally, hypersonic weapons development has become a top priority for major military powers due to their game-changing capabilities. Russia and China have made significant advancements in this area, viewing hypersonic missiles as essential tools for offsetting the strategic advantages of the U.S. and NATO. Russia has already operationalized hypersonic systems such as the Avangard glide vehicle and the Kinzhal air-launched missile. These weapons are designed to counter U.S. missile defenses and give Moscow strategic and tactical leverage.China, meanwhile, has focused on hypersonic systems like the DF-17 and other classified programs. The People's Liberation Army views hypersonic technology as critical to countering U.S. influence in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in areas like Taiwan and the South China Sea. Chinese hypersonic missiles are seen as tools to deny U.S. forces access and ensure regional dominance.Other nations, including India, Japan, and France, are also investing in hypersonic technology to ensure their militaries remain competitive. India’s collaboration with Russia on the BrahMos-II missile and its indigenous HSTDV program reflect its focus on enhancing strategic strike capabilities. Japan and France are pursuing hypersonic weapons primarily as deterrents against growing regional threats.The global race for hypersonic technology is driven by the need for weapons capable of bypassing modern air and missile defenses, ensuring survivability and effectiveness in high-stakes conflicts. As these systems mature, they are expected to play an increasingly central role in shaping military strategies worldwide, making them a focal point in the evolving dynamics of global security.

News.Az