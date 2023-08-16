Yandex metrika counter

US supports any format that allows Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue dialogue on peace agreement - ambassador

The US supports any format that allows Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue dialogue on peace agreement, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, News.az reports.

She has made the remark during the UN Security Council meeting.

“Peace discussion between Azerbaijan, Armenia require efforts. International community must further support these talks. The US is committed to promoting peaceful and democratic future in the South Caucasus,” she said.

The ambassador added that the US will continue to engage bilaterally and multilaterally with all partners.


News.Az 

